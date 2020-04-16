Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.63 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

