Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

G stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

