FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

