Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.