Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. Freshii has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.
Freshii Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.