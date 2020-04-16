Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. Freshii has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

