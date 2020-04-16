Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.36. The company has a market cap of $384.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

