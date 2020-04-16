Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Cut to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $2.30 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

