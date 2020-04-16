Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

FOCS opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,733,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 369,124 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

