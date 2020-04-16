First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

FRC opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

