First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $7.05 on Monday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

