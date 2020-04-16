FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.82 million and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.92. Dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 116 ($1.53).

In other news, insider Boris Huard bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,976 ($26,277.30).

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

