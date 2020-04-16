Financial Analysis: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) versus Lattice (NASDAQ:LTTC)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sonim Technologies and Lattice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 798.27%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Lattice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -23.56% -96.23% -31.75% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Lattice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.14 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.72 Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lattice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

