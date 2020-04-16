Financial Analysis: Intellinetics (INLXD) & Its Rivals

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS: INLXD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intellinetics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics Competitors 2318 10306 18058 970 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Intellinetics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellinetics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million -$2.13 million -0.46 Intellinetics Competitors $2.11 billion $343.99 million 5.65

Intellinetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics’ peers have a beta of -3.81, indicating that their average share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Intellinetics Competitors -59.65% -93.93% -6.59%

Summary

Intellinetics peers beat Intellinetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

