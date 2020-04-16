Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $2,255,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Exterran by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Exterran by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

