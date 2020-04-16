Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of EIF opened at C$23.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.77. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1443851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

