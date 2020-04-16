Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.30) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.91% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

FRA EVK opened at €21.39 ($24.87) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.22.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

