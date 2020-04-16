Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,662 shares of company stock worth $8,695,865 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

