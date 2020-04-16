Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ETH opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

