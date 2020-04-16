Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 target price on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.81.

TSE:ESI opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.19. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at C$2,097,765.22. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,240,300 shares of company stock worth $806,778.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

