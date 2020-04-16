Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.34 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

