Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Endesa has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $27.23.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.