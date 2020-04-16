Emma Walmsley Purchases 28 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £125.52 ($165.11).

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($22.70) per share, with a total value of £120.82 ($158.93).

GSK opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,515.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,684.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Securities cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

