Emma Reeve Sells 700 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $24,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68.

CNST stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,016,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,593,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,778,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.