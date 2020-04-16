Eliot Horowitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,103 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $2,707,725.93.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,560,480.00.
MDB opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.
About Mongodb
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
