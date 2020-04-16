Eliot Horowitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,103 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $2,707,725.93.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,560,480.00.

MDB opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.