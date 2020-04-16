Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.16.

TSE EFN opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.24. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

