Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by VSA Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EDR opened at GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.