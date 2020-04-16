eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

