Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

