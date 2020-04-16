E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

