E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

