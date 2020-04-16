DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €514.00 ($597.67) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €561.60 ($653.02).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €479.40 ($557.44) on Tuesday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €518.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €644.66.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.