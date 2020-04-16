DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €28.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.98 ($33.70).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

DWS stock opened at €23.12 ($26.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.11. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.