DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRM. CIBC boosted their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of DREAM Unlimited stock opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. DREAM Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$6.92 and a 12 month high of C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$383.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DREAM Unlimited will post 0.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DREAM Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

