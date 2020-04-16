Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Cut to GBX 96

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DC. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 148.71 ($1.96).

LON:DC opened at GBX 70.65 ($0.93) on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.74.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

