DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.14 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

