Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.16 ($45.53).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €26.44 ($30.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.42 and its 200-day moving average is €39.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

