Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach der Streichung des Jahresprognosen und dem Stopp des Aktienruckkaufprogramms auf Hold” belassen und ein Kursziel von 2800 Pence genannt. Die Aussetzung der Jahresziele sei angesichts der Unsicherheit durch die Corona-Krise keine uberraschung, schrieb Analyst Edward Mundy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Diageo has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

