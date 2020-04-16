Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936.88 ($38.63).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 2,622.50 ($34.50) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,020.19.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 328 shares of company stock valued at $867,654.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.