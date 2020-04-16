Deutsche Bank Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.53.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

