Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,615 ($100.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion and a PE ratio of 74.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,976.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,311.49.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

