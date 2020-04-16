Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €3.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.86 ($6.81).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €5.63 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.09. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

