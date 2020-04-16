Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head to Head Contrast

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Datasea alerts:

0.0% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Datasea has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datasea and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -33.47% -25.42% Bridgeline Digital -42.11% -350.46% -18.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 4,900.90 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.25 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Datasea on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.