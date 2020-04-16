Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,600.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

