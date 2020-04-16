Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DANOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Danone has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

