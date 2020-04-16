CytoDyn’s (CYDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of CytoDyn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $2.40 on Monday. CytoDyn has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.96.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

