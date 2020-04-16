CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

