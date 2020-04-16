CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
