CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CCLP opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

