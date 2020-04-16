CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.75.

CCLP stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.