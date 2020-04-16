Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$25,566.80 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,566.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,566.80.

CRWN opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The company has a market cap of $40.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.27. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Crown Capital Partners’s payout ratio is presently -2,727.27%.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

