Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

