Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$12.84 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.41%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

